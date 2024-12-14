London Rail And Tube Fares To Rise By 4.6% In 2025

(MENAFN- Live Mint) London's underground and rail fares are set to increase by 4.6% next year, putting additional pressure on already-strained commuters.

As an example, from March, riders between zones 1-2 will now pay no more than £8.90 ($11.24) a day, up from £8.50. The UK capital's bus and tram fares will be frozen at £1.75 for adults, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said in a website statement on Friday.

Khan said ministers had made it clear that underground and rail fares had to increase in line with national rail fares in order to get funding for future projects.