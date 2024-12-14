'Winter Whacking': PM Modi Lambasts Gandhi Family; Lists Govt's Achievements

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi, during his over 100-minute speech in the Parliament on Saturday, ripped through the Gandhi family and the in an all-out attack on the second day of the debate on the on the occasion of the 75th year of its adoption, slamming the grand old party and its former prime ministers, including first PM Jawaharlal Nehru for initiating the practice of amending the Constitution while taking a dig at ex-PM Indira Gandhi for imposing Emergency in the country in 1975.

Following is the text of the complete speech of PM Modi in Lok Sabha:

Addressing the House, PM Modi said that it was a matter of pride and honour for all the citizens of India and people across the world who respect democracy that we are celebrating this festival of Democracy.

Thanking the foresight, vision and efforts of the framers of our Constitution in this remarkable and momentous journey of 75 years of our Constitution, the Prime Minister said that it was time to celebrate the festival of Democracy after the successful completion of 75 years.

PM Modi was pleased that even the members of Parliament were involving themselves in this celebration and expressing their views, he thanked and congratulated them.

Terming the achievement of 75 years as an extraordinary feat, the Prime Minister expressed pride that the Constitution had overcome all the predicted possibilities for India, soon after its independence and the subsequent challenges to bring us all to this far.

He expressed gratitude towards the Constitution makers and the crores of citizens for this great achievement.

PM Modi remarked that the citizens of India had passed every test in successfully adopting and living the values of the Constitution as envisioned by its makers.

He said therefore it was the citizens who truly deserved all the accolades.

PM Modi said that the Constitution makers never supported the view that India was born in 1947 or that the Constitution would come into effect in 1950, rather believed and were proud of the great tradition and heritage of India and its democracy.

He added that India's democracy and republic past has always been remarkable and has been an inspiration for the world and therefore, he added that "India is known as the mother of democracy". PM Modi underlined that we are not just a great democratic country but also the creators of democracy.

Quoting Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon from the constitutional debates, the Prime Minister said: "It is after centuries, such an eventful meeting is called for, which reminds me of our great past and the earlier times when we were independent and intellectuals used to discuss and deliberate meaningful issues in the sabhas."

He then quoted Dr. S. Radhakrishnan and said: "The system of Republic is not a new idea for this great nation for we have had this system since the beginning of our history."

He then quoted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and said: "It is not that India is aware of democracy, there was a time when there were multiple republics in India."

The Prime Minister lauded the role of women during the process of making the Constitution and also empowering it further.

He added that there were 15 respected and active members in the Constituent Assembly and they had further strengthened the process of drafting the Constitution by giving their original thoughts, views and ideas. Recalling that each one of them was from diverse backgrounds, PM Modi emphasised that the thoughtful suggestions given by the women members had a profound impact on the Constitution.

The Prime Minister also expressed pride that suffrage rights were given to women right from the time of independence as compared to many other countries of the world which took decades for the same.

He added that with the same spirit, India during its presidency of the G20 summit put forward the vision of women-led development in front of the world. PM Modi also noted the successful enactment of the Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam by all the parliamentarians and added that the government had taken steps to ensure increased political participation of women.

PM Modi emphasised that at the core of every major policy decision is women and expressed happiness that it was a great coincidence that during the completion of 75 years of the Constitution, the post of President of India was held by a tribal woman.

He added that it was a true expression of the spirit of our constitution.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the representation and the contribution of women is constantly increasing in the Parliament as well as in the Council of Ministers.

"The representation and contribution of women, be it in the field of social, political, education, sports or any other, has been bringing pride to the country," said PM Modi and that every Indian was proud of women's contributions in the field of science and technology, especially in the space sector.

He added that the Constitution was the greatest inspiration for this.

Reiterating that India was progressing rapidly, PM Modi remarked that soon India would be the third-largest economy in the world.

He added that it was the combined resolve of 140 crore Indians to ensure that India is developed by 2047. He further added that the unity of India was the most important necessity for this resolution to be achieved.

The Prime Minister noted that our Constitution is also the foundation of the unity of India.

Recalling that the process of framing the Constitution comprised great freedom fighters, authors, thinkers, social activists, educationists and professionals from other diverse fields, PM Modi said that all of them were highly sensitive of the fact of unity of India.

PM Modi expressed dissatisfaction, stating that post-independence, the framers of the Constitution had unity in their hearts and minds. However, after independence, due to distorted mentalities or selfishness, the greatest blow was dealt to the core spirit of the nation's unity.

The Prime Minister highlighted that unity in diversity has been India's hallmark and emphasised that we celebrate diversity, and the country's progress lies in celebrating this diversity. However, those with a colonial mindset, who could not see the good in India, and those who believed India was born in 1947, sought contradictions in this diversity.

The Prime Minister remarked that instead of celebrating this invaluable treasure of diversity, efforts were made to sow poisonous seeds within it, aiming to harm the nation's unity.

PM Modi urged everyone to make the celebration of diversity an integral part of our lives, and that will be a true tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The Prime Minister highlighted that over the past 10 years, the government's policies have consistently aimed to strengthen the unity of India. He added that Article 370 was an obstacle to the nation's unity and acted as a barrier. PM Modi emphasised that the unity of the country was a priority, in line with the spirit of the Constitution, and hence, Article 370 was abrogated.

PM Modi emphasised the need for favourable conditions in India to advance economically and attract global investment. He added that discussions on GST had been ongoing for a long time in the country.

The Prime Minister remarked that GST has played a significant role in economic unity acknowledged the contributions of the previous government and noted that the current government had the opportunity to implement it, advancing the concept of "One Nation, One Tax".

Touching upon the importance of how ration cards have been a valuable document for the poor in our country and the difficulties encountered by a poor person when he/she moved from one state to another, PM Modi said that they were not entitled to any benefits.

He emphasised that every citizen should have equal rights, regardless of where they are in this vast country and added that to strengthen this sense of unity, the government had reinforced the concept of "One Nation, One Ration Card".

The Prime Minister emphasised that providing free healthcare to the poor and common citizens significantly enhances their ability to fight poverty. He highlighted that while healthcare is accessible where they work, it should also be available when they are away and facing life-threatening situations. He remarked that to uphold the principle of national unity, the government introduced the "One Nation, One Health Card" initiative through Ayushman Bharat.

He noted that even a person from a remote area of Bihar working in Pune can receive necessary medical services with an Ayushman card.

PM Modi highlighted that there were times when one part of the country had electricity while another part was in darkness due to supply issues. He said that during the tenure of the previous governments, India was often criticised globally for its power shortages. The Prime Minister emphasised that to uphold the spirit of the Constitution and the mantra of unity, the government implemented the "One Nation, One Grid" initiative. He noted that today, electricity can be seamlessly supplied to every corner of India.

Touching upon the infrastructure development in the country, the Prime Minister emphasised that the government is focusing on balanced development to strengthen national unity. He added that whether it is the North East, Jammu and Kashmir, the Himalayan regions, or the desert areas, the government has undertaken efforts to empower infrastructure comprehensively. He noted that this initiative aims to eliminate any sense of distance due to lack of development, thereby fostering unity.

Emphasising the digital divide between the "haves" and "have-nots", PM Modi highlighted that India's success story in Digital India is a source of great pride globally. He added that the democratisation of technology has been a key factor in this success. PM Modi remarked that guided by the vision of the framers of the Constitution, the government has worked to extend optical fibre to every panchayat in India to strengthen national unity.

The Prime Minister said that the Constitution expects unity, and in this spirit, the importance of the mother tongue has been recognised. He noted that suppressing the mother tongue cannot culturally enrich the nation's populace. PM Modi remarked that the New Education Policy has given significant importance to the mother tongue, enabling even the poorest children to become doctors and engineers in their native languages. He added that the Constitution supports everyone and mandates addressing their needs. He highlighted that several classical languages were given their rightful place and respect. He mentioned that the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" campaign is strengthening national unity and instilling cultural values in the new generation.

Highlighting that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Telugu Kashi Sangamam have become significant institutionalised events, PM Modi emphasised that these cultural initiatives strengthen societal bonds. He added that the importance of India's unity is recognised in the core principles of the Constitution, and this should be acknowledged.

The Prime Minister remarked while the Constitution is celebrating its 75th anniversary, milestones like 25, 50, and 60 years also hold significance. Reflecting on history, he said that during the 25th anniversary of the Constitution, it was torn apart in the country. The Prime Minister highlighted that the Emergency was imposed, constitutional arrangements were dismantled, the country was turned into a prison, citizens' rights were snatched, and press freedom was locked down.

The Prime Minister said that democracy was strangled, and the sacrifices of the Constitution's framers were attempted to be buried.

PM Modi noted that under the leadership of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the nation celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Constitution on November 26, 2000. The Prime Minister said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee, as Prime Minister, delivered a special message to the nation, emphasising the importance of unity, public participation, and partnership. He noted that former PM Vajpayee's efforts were aimed at living the spirit of the Constitution and awakening the public.

Prime Minister Modi said that during the 50th anniversary of the Constitution, he had the privilege of becoming the Chief Minister through the constitutional process. He highlighted that during his tenure as Chief Minister, the 60th anniversary of the Constitution was celebrated in Gujarat. He added that for the first time in history, the Constitution was placed in a special arrangement on an elephant, and a Constitution Gaurav Yatra was conducted. PM Modi emphasised that the Constitution holds great significance, and today, as it completes 75 years, he recalled an incident in the Lok Sabha where a senior leader questioned the need for celebrating Constitution Day on November 26, given that January 26 already existed.

PM Modi expressed happiness about the special session, noting that it would have been beneficial to discuss the power and diversity of the Constitution, which would have been valuable for the new generation. However, he remarked that everyone had their own constraints, and their own misgivings in various forms, with some revealing their failures. The Prime Minister emphasised that it would have been better if discussions had risen above partisan sentiments and focused on the national interest, which would have enriched the new generation.

The PM expressed special respect for the Constitution, stating that it was the spirit of the Constitution that enabled many people like him to reach where they are today. He highlighted that without any background, it was the power of the Constitution and the blessings of the people that brought them here. PM Modi noted that many individuals in similar situations have reached significant positions because of the Constitution. He added that it is a great fortune that the country has shown immense faith, not just once, but three times. He remarked that this would not have been possible without the Constitution.

PM Modi noted that from 1947 to 1952, India did not have an elected government but a temporary, selected one, with no elections held. He highlighted that before 1952, the Rajya Sabha was not formed, and there were no state elections, meaning there was no mandate from the people. He added that despite this, in 1951, without an elected government, an ordinance was issued to amend the Constitution, attacking freedom of expression. The Prime Minister emphasised that this was an insult to the Constitution's framers, as such matters were not addressed in the Constituent Assembly. He remarked that when the opportunity arose, they hammered down on freedom of expression, which was a grave insult to the Constitution's creators. The Prime Minister said that what could not be achieved in the Constituent Assembly was done through the back door by a non-elected Prime Minister, which was a sin.

The PM highlighted that in 1971, a Supreme Court decision was overturned by amending the Constitution, clipping the wings of the judiciary. PM Modi noted that the amendment stated that Parliament could alter any article of the Constitution without judicial review, stripping the courts of their powers. He added that this enabled the then government to curtail fundamental rights and control the judiciary.

The Prime Minister noted that during the Emergency, the Constitution was misused, and democracy was strangled. He emphasised that in 1975, the 39th Amendment was passed, preventing any court from challenging the elections of the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Speaker, and this was applied retrospectively to cover past actions.

Further deliberating that during the Emergency, PM Modi noted that people's rights were taken away, thousands were imprisoned, the judiciary was strangled, and press freedom was locked down. He remarked that the idea of a committed judiciary was fully enforced. The Prime Minister noted that Justice H.R. Khanna, who had ruled against the then Prime Minister in a court case, was denied the position of Chief Justice of India despite his seniority. He emphasised that this was a violation of constitutional and democratic processes.

Recalling the Supreme Court's judgment in the Shah Bano case provided justice to an Indian woman based on the Constitution's dignity and spirit, PM Modi noted that the Supreme Court granted an elderly woman her rightful due, but then-Prime Minister negated this spirit, sacrificing the Constitution's essence. The Prime Minister remarked that Parliament passed a law to overturn the Supreme Court's decision once again.

The Prime Minister remarked that for the first time in history, the Constitution was deeply wounded.

He added that the framers of the Constitution envisioned an elected government and Prime Minister. However, a non-constitutional entity, the National Advisory Council, which did not take any oath, was placed above the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The Prime Minister noted that this entity was given an unofficial status above the PMO.

PM Modi highlighted that under the Indian Constitution, the people elect the government, and the head of that government forms the Cabinet.

Recollecting an incident when a decision made by the Cabinet was torn up in front of journalists by arrogant individuals who disrespected the Constitution, PM Modi said that these individuals habitually played with the Constitution and did not respect it. He added that it was unfortunate that the Cabinet would then change its decision.

The Prime Minister noted that while Article 370 is well-known, very few are aware of Article 35A. He emphasised that Article 35A was imposed without parliamentary approval, which should have been sought. The Prime Minister remarked that the Parliament, the primary guardian of the Constitution, was bypassed, and Article 35A was imposed on the country, leading to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted that this was done through a Presidential order, keeping the Parliament in the dark.

\PM Modi noted that during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, it was decided to build a memorial in Dr. Ambedkar's memory but this work was neither initiated nor allowed for the next 10 years. The Prime Minister emphasised that when his government came to power, out of respect for Dr Ambedkar, they constructed the Dr Ambedkar Memorial on Alipur Road and completed the work.

Recollecting that in 1992, during the tenure of former PM Chandra Shekhar, it was decided to establish the Ambedkar International Centre near Janpath in Delhi, PM Modi said this project remained on paper for 40 years and was not executed. He highlighted that it was only in 2015, when his government came to power, that the work was completed. The Prime Minister noted that even the awarding of the Bharat Ratna to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was done a long time later after independence.

PM Modi underlined that the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was celebrated globally in 120 countries and during Dr. Ambedkar's birth centenary, a memorial was reconstructed in Mhow, Ambedkar's birthplace.

Lauding Dr B.R. Ambedkar, a visionary committed to bringing the marginalised sections of society into the mainstream, PM Modi remarked that Dr. Ambedkar believed that for India to develop, no part of the country should remain weak.

He added that this concern led to the establishment of the reservation system. The Prime Minister noted that those engaged in vote bank politics attempted to introduce various measures under the guise of religious appeasement within the reservation system, causing significant harm to the SC, ST, and OBC communities.

The Prime Minister remarked that the previous governments strongly opposed reservations and emphasised that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar introduced reservations for equality and balanced development in India. The Prime Minister remarked that the Mandal Commission report was shelved for decades leading to delays in the reservation for OBCs. The Prime Minister noted that if reservations had been granted earlier, many OBC individuals would be serving in various positions today.

Touching upon the extensive discussions on whether reservations should be based on religion during the drafting of the Constitution, PM Modi said that the constitution framers concluded that for the unity and integrity of a country like India, reservations based on religion or community were not feasible.

He added that it was a well-considered decision, not an oversight. PM Modi remarked that the previous governments introduced reservations based on religion, which goes against the spirit of the Constitution. He noted that despite some implementations, the Supreme Court has struck down such measures.

The Prime Minister said that it is clear that there is an intention to provide reservations based on religion, which is a shameless attempt to hurt the sentiments of the Constitution's framers.

Discussing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a burning issue which was not overlooked by the Constituent Assembly, the PM said that the Constituent Assembly engaged in extensive discussions on the UCC and decided that it would be best for the elected government to implement it. He added that this was the directive of the Constituent Assembly. The Prime Minister remarked that Dr Ambedkar advocated for the UCC, and his words should not be misrepresented.

PM Modi highlighted that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar strongly advocated for the abolition of personal laws based on religion. Quoting K.M. Munshi, a member of the Constituent Assembly, who stated that a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is essential for national unity and modernity, PM Modi said that the Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasized the need for a UCC and has directed governments to implement it as soon as possible. He emphasised that, in keeping with the spirit of the Constitution and the intentions of its framers, the government is fully committed to establishing a secular civil code.

Reciting an incident of the past, the Prime Minister questioned how those who do not respect their own party's constitution can respect the country's Constitution.

PM Modi noted that in 1996, the BJP emerged as the largest party, and the President, respecting the Constitution, invited them to form the government. However, the government lasted only 13 days because they chose to honour the Constitution. He emphasised that former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee did not opt for bargaining but respected the Constitution and resigned after 13 days.

He added that in 1998, the NDA government faced instability, but former PM Vajpayee's government, dedicated to the spirit of the Constitution, preferred to lose by one vote and resign rather than accept unconstitutional positions. He emphasised that this is their history, values, and tradition. On the other hand, he noted that during the cash-for-votes scandal, money was used to save a minority government, turning the spirit of Indian democracy into a marketplace where votes were bought.

PM Modi remarked that after 2014, the NDA got the opportunity to serve, strengthening the Constitution and democracy. He highlighted that they launched a campaign to rid the country of old ailments. The Prime Minister noted that over the past 10 years, they had also made constitutional amendments, for the unity and integrity of the country, for its bright future, and with full dedication to the spirit of the Constitution.

The PM remarked that the OBC community had been demanding constitutional status for the OBC Commission for three decades. He highlighted that they amended the Constitution to grant this status, taking pride in doing so. The Prime Minister emphasised that standing with the marginalised sections of society is their duty, which is why the constitutional amendment was made.

The Prime Minister underscored that there was a large section of society that, regardless of caste, could not access opportunities due to poverty and could not progress.

Noting that this dissatisfaction was growing, and despite demands, no decisions were made, PM Modi said that his government amended the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections of the general category. He emphasised that this was the first reservation amendment in the country that faced no opposition, was accepted with love by everyone, and was passed unanimously by Parliament. The Prime Minister remarked that this was because it strengthened social unity and aligned with the spirit of the Constitution.

PM Modi highlighted that they have also made constitutional amendments, but these were to empower women. He added that his government amended the Constitution for the unity of the country. PM Modi highlighted that Dr B.R. Ambedkar's Constitution could not fully apply to Jammu and Kashmir due to Article 370, while the government wanted Ambedkar's Constitution to be implemented in every part of India. He added that they amended the Constitution to strengthen national unity and to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar. The Prime Minister said his government removed Article 370, and now the Supreme Court has also upheld this decision.

Touching upon the amendment of the Constitution to remove Article 370, PM Modi highlighted that his government also enacted laws to fulfill the promise made by Mahatma Gandhi and other senior leaders at the time of partition, to care for minorities in neighbouring countries during times of crisis. He emphasised that his government introduced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to honour this commitment and said that it proudly stands by this law, as it aligns with the spirit of the Constitution and strengthens the nation.

PM Modi remarked that the constitutional amendments made by his government were aimed at correcting past mistakes and paving the way for a brighter future. He highlighted that time will tell if they stand the test of time. The Prime Minister emphasised that these amendments were not driven by selfish power interests but were acts of virtue for the nation's benefit. He noted that this is why his government confidently addressed any questions raised.

Noting that numerous speeches and topics have been raised regarding the Constitution, each with its own political motivations, the PM said that the Constitution is most sensitive to the people of India, "We the People," and is meant for their welfare, dignity, and well-being. He noted that the Constitution guides us towards a welfare state, ensuring a dignified life for all citizens.

Highlighting that after so many years of independence, many families did not have access to a toilet to live with dignity, PM Modi said that the campaign to build toilets was a dream for the poor, and they took it up with full dedication. He added that despite being mocked, they remained steadfast because the dignity of ordinary citizens was their priority. The PM emphasised that women had to go for open defecation either before sunrise or after sunset, and this did not bother those who only saw the poor on TV or in newspaper headlines. The Prime Minister remarked that those who do not understand the life of the poor would not commit such injustices. PM Modi questioned that eighty per cent of the people in this country were deprived of clean drinking water, despite the Constitution's aim to ensure basic human amenities for everyone.

The Prime Minister remarked that millions of mothers in the country used to cook on traditional stoves, causing their eyes to turn red from the smoke, which was equivalent to inhaling the smoke of hundreds of cigarettes. He highlighted that this not only affected their eyes but also deteriorated their health. PM Modi said that even after 70 years of independence until 2013, the discussion was about whether to provide nine or six cylinders, while his government ensured the delivery of gas cylinders to every household because they prioritised providing basic amenities to every citizen.

Discussing the healthcare sector, PM Modi said that a single illness can ruin a poor family who works hard day and night to escape poverty and educate their children, their plans and efforts. He highlighted that they implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme to provide free treatment to 50-60 crore citizens, respecting the spirit of the Constitution. The Prime Minister noted that this scheme ensures healthcare for all, including those above 70 years of age, from any section of society.

Touching upon the free ration provided to the poor, PM Modi highlighted that 25 crore people have successfully overcome poverty. He added that only those who have emerged from poverty understand the importance of support. He highlighted that just as a patient is advised to take care after being discharged from the hospital to avoid relapse, it is essential to support the poor to prevent them from falling back into poverty. The Prime Minister noted that this is why they provide free ration, to ensure that those who have been lifted out of poverty do not return to it, and to help those still in poverty to rise above it. He emphasised that mocking this effort is unjust, as it is crucial for maintaining the dignity and well-being of the citizens.

Remarking that only slogans were made in the name of the poor, and banks were nationalised in their name, PM Modi highlighted that until 2014, 50 crore citizens in the country had never seen the inside of a bank. He added that they had opened bank accounts for 50 crore poor citizens, thus opening the doors of banks for them. The Prime Minister noted that a former Prime Minister once said that out of Rs 1 sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reached the poor. He emphasised that they have shown the way by ensuring that today, out of Rs 1 sent from Delhi, all 100 paise are deposited directly into the accounts of the poor. The Prime Minister said that his government has demonstrated the proper use of banks. He added that those who were previously not allowed to even approach the doors of banks can now avail loans without any guarantee. He highlighted that this empowerment of the poor is a testament to the government's dedication to the Constitution.

The Prime Minister noted that the slogan "Garibi Hatao" (eradicate poverty) remained just a slogan because the poor were not freed from their difficulties. He emphasised that his government's mission and commitment are to liberate the poor from these hardships, and they are working day and night to achieve this. The Prime Minister remarked that he stands for those who have no one to support them.

Touching upon the struggles encountered by differently-abled citizens, PM Modi said that they have now provided accessible infrastructure for differently-abled individuals, allowing their wheelchairs to reach train compartments. He added that this initiative was driven by their concern for the marginalised sections of society. He emphasised that while disputes over language were taught, great injustice was done to differently-abled individuals. The Prime Minister remarked that sign language systems varied across states, causing difficulties for the differently-abled. He highlighted that his government has created a common sign language, which is now benefiting all differently-abled individuals in the country.

The Prime Minister said that the nomadic and semi-nomadic communities had no one to look after their welfare. He added that his government established a welfare board for their well-being, as these people are a priority under the Constitution. The Prime Minister noted that street vendors, who work tirelessly from morning to night, often face hardships, including renting their carts and borrowing money at high interest rates. He emphasised that the government introduced the PM SVANidhi scheme to provide collateral-free loans to street vendors. The Prime Minister remarked that due to this scheme, street vendors have reached the third round of loans, gaining respect and expanding their businesses.

Noting that there is no one in this country who does not need the services of Vishwakarma artisans, PM Modi highlighted that a significant system had been in place for centuries, but the welfare of Vishwakarma artisans was never addressed. The Prime Minister noted that they have created a plan for the welfare of Vishwakarma artisans, including provisions for bank loans, new training, modern tools, and innovative designs. He emphasised that his government has strengthened this initiative to support the Vishwakarma community.

PM Modi highlighted that the government had ensured rights for transgender individuals under the Indian Constitution and has enacted laws to protect their rights and provide them with a dignified life.

Recalling during his stint as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, there was not a single science stream school in the entire tribal belt from Umargam to Ambaji, the Prime Minister noted that without science stream schools, tribal students couldn't become engineers or doctors. He emphasised that they established science stream schools and universities in the area, addressing the educational needs of the tribal community.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the President for guidance in creating the PM Jan Man Yojana, which focuses on the development of the most backward tribal communities. He highlighted that these small groups, often overlooked in vote politics, have now received attention and support through this scheme. The Prime Minister remarked that he is committed to finding and supporting even the most marginalised individuals.

PM Modi noted that over 60 years, 100 districts were identified as backward, and this label became a punishment posting for responsible officers. He emphasised that his government changed this situation by introducing the concept of Aspirational Districts, regularly monitoring 40 parameters online. The Prime Minister said that today, Aspirational Districts are matching the best districts in their states and some are even reaching the national average. He highlighted that no region should be left behind, and they are now focusing on developing 500 blocks as Aspirational Blocks.

Highlighting that the tribal community existed during the times of Ram and Krishna, yet no separate ministry was created for them even after decades of independence, the Prime Minister noted that it was the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee that first established a separate Ministry for tribal affairs and allocated a budget for their development and expansion. Speaking on the welfare of the fishermen, PM Modi said that for the first time, their government created a separate ministry of fisheries and a separate budget was given for their welfare. He said care was taken of this section of the society.

Concerning the small farmers of the country, the Prime Minister remarked that cooperation is an important part of their lives. Highlighting concerns of small farmers, he said a separate cooperative ministry was created to give strength to the life of the small farmer by making the cooperative sector responsible, strong and empowering. Emphasising the importance of a skilled workforce, PM Modi said the whole world is yearning for a workforce today. He said if we want to get a demographic dividend in the country, then this workforce of ours should be skilled. He added that a separate skill ministry was created so that the youth of the country are prepared according to the needs of the world and they move forward with the world.

Talking about the North-East, the Prime Minister said our North-East was neglected due to fewer votes or seats there. He said it was former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government which for the first time made the DONER Ministry for the welfare of the North-East and today because of it one can see the development of the North-East in the building of railways, roads, ports and airports.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of land records and problems faced therein even today in the most prosperous of countries. He said all efforts were made by the government to provide for ownership of the lands, so that every common man in the village has the land records of his house, the ownership papers of his house so that loans from the bank can be taken and there is no fear of illegal occupation.

PM Modi said due to all these works, the efforts made in the last 10 years have strengthened the poor with new self-confidence and in such a short time 25 crore people have been successful in defeating poverty. He said all this could be possible because his government is working under the direction of the constitution.

The Prime Minister said "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", is not a mere slogan, It is our article of faith and hence we have implemented government schemes without discrimination. He said the government is striving for saturation of schemes so that 100 per cent of the beneficiaries get the benefit. He added that if there is any true secularism then it is in saturation and if there is any true social justice then this saturation, that is the 100 per cent benefit should be given to the person who is entitled to it, without any discrimination. He said this is true secularism and true social justice.

Speaking about the spirit of the Constitution as the medium to give direction to the country, the Prime Minister said politics is at the centre as the driving force of the country. He said we should think about what should be the direction of our democracy, and our politics in the coming decades.

PM Modi questioned some parties about their political selfishness and sense of power and whether they ever thought about it themselves and said that he meant this for all the parties. He said these are the thoughts of his mind that he wanted to put before this House.

The Prime Minister emphasised that all political parties should make efforts to attract the youth of the country, to strengthen the democracy and to bring the youth of the country forward. He said bringing youth into politics is the need of the country's democracy and reiterated that one lakh such youth should be brought into the country's politics, who do not have any political family background. He said the country needs new energy and young people who come with new resolutions and dreams and when we are celebrating 75 years of the Constitution of India we should move ahead in that direction.

Recalling his words about our duties in the Constitution from the Red Fort, PM Modi said it was unfortunate that it was not understood that while the Constitution has determined the rights of the citizens it also expects duties from them. He said the essence of our civilisation is Dharma, our Duty, Quoting Mahatma Gandhi ji he said that Mahatma ji had said that he had learnt from his uneducated but learned mother that the rights emerge from how we perform our duties.

PM Modi said he would like to take Mahatma ji's words forward and say that if we follow our fundamental duties then no one can stop us from making a developed India. He said that 75 years of the Constitution should give more strength to our dedication towards duty, our commitment and the need of the hour is that the country should move forward with a sense of duty.

The Prime Minister said that inspired by the spirit of the Constitution for the future of India he wanted to place 11 resolutions before the House. The first resolution is that whether it is a citizen or the government, everyone should perform their duties. The second resolution is that every sector and every society should get the benefit of development, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. The third resolution is that there should be zero tolerance towards corruption, there should be no social acceptance of the corrupt. The fourth resolution is that the citizens of the country should take pride in following the laws of the country, the rules of the country, and the traditions of the country. The fifth resolution is to get rid of the mentality of slavery, there should be pride in the heritage of the country. The sixth resolution is that the politics of the country should be freed from nepotism. Seventh resolution, the constitution should be respected, the constitution should not be used as a weapon for political gain. Eighth resolution, in keeping the spirit of the constitution, reservation should not be snatched from those who are getting it and every attempt to give reservation based on religion should be stopped. Ninth resolution, India should become an example for the world in women-led development. The tenth resolution is the development of the nation through the development of the state, which should be our mantra of development. Eleventh resolution, the aim of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" should be paramount.

The Prime Minister said that if we all move forward together with this resolution then with everyone's efforts, We the people, can fulfil the dream of a developed India.

He said when the dream of 140 crore countrymen is fulfilled and the country starts moving with the resolution, then it brings the desired results.

PM Modi said he had immense respect for 140 crore countrymen and faith in their strength, he had immense faith in the youth power of the country, in the women power of the country.

Concluding his remarks the Prime Minister said that we should move forward with the resolve that when the country celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047, it will be celebrated as Viksit Bharat.