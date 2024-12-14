Turkey controls 65 percent of global UAV market, according to Baykar CEO

(MENAFN) Selcuk Bayraktar, Chairman and Chief Technology Officer of Baykar, stated on Thursday that Turkey controls 65 percent of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market.



Speaking at the “Take Off Istanbul” event, organized by the Technology Team Foundation of Turkey in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Technology and the Presidential Investment Office, Bayraktar highlighted the milestones of Baykar’s UAVs. He noted that the Bayraktar TB2, the world-renowned combat UAV, first flew in 2014, while the Bayraktar AKINCI made its debut in 2019.



Anadolu was the global communication partner for the event.



Bayraktar emphasized that the AKINCI has been exported to 10 countries, while the Bayraktar TB2 holds the title of the world’s most-exported UAV. He further added that Baykar alone controls nearly 60 percent of this market, making it the largest UAV company globally in the large platform category.



"Back in 2004, Baykar developed Turkey's first robotic guidance system and the world’s first mini UAV when UAV technology was still unknown," Bayraktar remarked.



He also mentioned that Turkey's first unmanned combat aircraft, the Kizilelma, completed its maiden flight a year ahead of schedule in 2022.

