Unbelievable! Man In Gujarat Chops Off His Four Fingers To Avoid Working As Computer Operator In Family's Diamond Firm

In a bizzare incident, a man from Gujarat cut off his own fingers to avoid working as a computer operator in a firm.



The man, identified as Mayur Tarapara, chopped off four fingers from his left hand with a sharp knife to be termed unfit for the role of a computer operator at the family's diamond firm, reported ANI on Saturday, citing Gujarat police.

Tarapara had earlier narrated a story to the about looking for his missing fingers after falling unconscious on the side of the road. However, a police probe revealed that he had harmed himself.

The 32-year-old did so as he lacked the courage to inform his family that he did not want to work for his firm, Anabh Gems, located in Varachha Mini Bazaar in Surat , the report said, citing a statement from the Surat Crime branch.

Tarapara used to work as a computer operator at the accounts department of the diamond firm and not having fingers would have made him unfit for the role, the statement said.

However, Tarapara had narrated a different story to the police. According to his description, he was on his way to a friend's place on a motorcycle when he fell unconscious and fell at the ring road in Amroli on December 8. After 10 minutes, he regained consciousness and discovered that four fingers had been chopped off. The police thought that the fingers had been taken away to be used for black magic purposes, the report said.

The case was filed at the Amroli police station, and the probe was transferred to the crime branch of the city. After going through the CCTV footage and using technical surveillance, the crime branch discovered Tarapara's involvement in the incident.

Following this, he confessed and said that he had bought a sharp knife from Char Rasta in Singanpore. After four days, he went to Amroli Ring Road and put his motorcycle there. By 10 pm, he chopped off his four fingers with the knife and secured a rope around the elbow to avoid blood flow. He kept the knife and his fingers in a bag and threw them away, the report said.

Three fingers have been found so far from a bag, whereas the knife was recovered from another bag. Tarapara's friends took him to the hospital. The probe is still underway, it added.