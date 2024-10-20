Egypt Condemns Israel's Senseless Killing Of Palestinians In N. Gaza Death Toll Has Risen To 42,603

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Oct 21 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt condemned yesterday, the Israeli regime's senseless bombing of a residential area in the northern Gaza Strip, which killed and more than a hundred Palestinians, as well as, its continued targeting of defenseless civilians and civilian facilities, in the Gaza strip.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign stressed the need to activate international accountability tools, end the suffering of civilians in Gaza, and stop the Zionist from targeting civilians and violating international law.

Egypt also renewed its call for the international community to stop the“Israeli aggression.”

Eighty-seven Palestinians were killed, and more than 40 others injured on Saturday, when the Israeli Zionist jet fighters raided a residential area in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, according to the Gaza-based health authorities.

The Israeli Zionist regime, has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza, to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct 7, last year.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli Zionist attacks in the enclave has risen to 42,603, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-MENA

