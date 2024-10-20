Moldova To Hold Presidential Runoff

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BUCHAREST, Oct 21 (NNN-XINHUA) – Moldova is set to hold a runoff presidential election on Nov 3, as none of the candidates gained the required over 50 percent of the votes, in the first round, after almost all the votes were counted early this morning.

Under the country's constitution, a candidate must win an absolute majority (50 percent plus one vote) of the votes to be elected as president; otherwise, the two candidates with the most votes proceed to a runoff.

The runoff will be held between incumbent President, Maia Sandu, and former Prosecutor General, Alexandru Stoianoglo, as the two are far ahead of the other 11 candidates with 37.7 percent and 28.8 percent of the votes, respectively, according to the latest preliminary results of the Central Election Commission (CEC), after processing 90.3 percent of the votes.

According to the CEC data, published after the polling stations closed, 1,559,452 voters, or 51.61 percent, participated in the election, well over the minimum threshold of one-third of the total number of registered voters required for an election to be valid.– NNN-XINHUA