At Least 12 People Injured As Russia Hits Kharkiv With Guided Aerial Bombs Police

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least 12 people were as Russian forces dropped guide aerial bombs on the city of Kharkiv on the evening of October 20, according to the National Police.

“As of 03:00, 12 people sustained injuries in Kharkiv as a result of Russian shelling. have documented the consequences of the enemy attack. The Kharkiv Regional Police Department has deployed its investigation department, which is currently accepting statements from regarding property damage,” the National Police wrote on Telegram .

According to preliminary data, Russian struck Kharkiv with KAB-250 guided aerial bombs from the UMPK guidance system. Investigative teams, forensic experts, and explosive experts are working at the sites of the attack.

As reported, on the evening of October 20, Russian aircraft dropped guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv, resulting in four casualties.