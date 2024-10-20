CM Omar, LG Sinha, Others Condemn Attack On Labourers
Date
10/20/2024 8:09:35 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other Political leaders have condemned the attack on Labourers in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway on Sunday, officials said.
Omar condemned the attack, which came barely four days after he was sworn in as the chief Minister of the Union Territory.
“Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area..... I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones,” he said in a post on the microblogging platform.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the heinous terror attack on civilians.“I assure the people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished. We have given full freedom to J&K Police, Army and security forces,” Sinha said in a post on X.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack.
“Unequivocally condemn this senseless act of violence against two labourers in Ganderbal. Deepest condolences to their families,” she said in a post on X before the officials revised the death toll in the incident.
In a post on X, People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone said:“Strongly condemn the dastardly act of terror wherein two persons have lost their lives in Sonamarg. This is an insane act of madness. My thoughts with these two families. May the perpetrators be brought to justice.”
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra expressed grave concern over the attack and said such incidents will vitiate the atmosphere in the Union Territory. He urged the government to take immediate measures to prevent such brutal attacks on innocent labourers.
