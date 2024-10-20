Elections In Moldova: Voter Turnout Higher Than Previous One
Date
10/20/2024 9:08:32 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The constitutional referendum on the issue of Moldova's European
integration was considered valid, the press service of the Central
Election Commission in Moldova told media.
43 percent of the voters included in the voting lists
participated in the referendum. For the referendum to be considered
valid, at least one-third of the voters had to vote.
The same rule applies to presidential elections. According to
the Central Election Commission, almost 50 percent of voters
participated in these elections.
Voter turnout in Moldova was higher than in the 2020
presidential elections and 2021 parliamentary elections.
Moreover, polls indicate that the West-aligned incumbent, Maia
Sandu, has a sizeable lead over her 10 rivals on the ballot.
The race will go to a November 3 run-off if she fails to reach
the 50 percent threshold needed for an outright win. Sandu, from
the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), would likely face
Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor general backed by the
traditionally pro-Russian Party of Socialists if the vote goes to a
second round.
MENAFN20102024000195011045ID1108800081
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.