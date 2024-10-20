Elections In Moldova: Voter Turnout Higher Than Previous One

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The constitutional on the issue of Moldova's European integration was considered valid, the press service of the Central Election Commission in Moldova told media.

43 percent of the voters included in the lists participated in the referendum. For the referendum to be considered valid, at least one-third of the voters had to vote.

The same rule applies to presidential elections. According to the Central Election Commission, almost 50 percent of voters participated in these elections.

Voter turnout in Moldova was higher than in the 2020 presidential and 2021 parliamentary elections.

Moreover, polls indicate that the West-aligned incumbent, Maia Sandu, has a sizeable lead over her 10 rivals on the ballot.

The race will go to a November 3 run-off if she fails to reach the 50 percent threshold needed for an outright win. Sandu, from the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), would likely face Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor general backed by the traditionally pro-Russian Party of Socialists if the vote goes to a second round.