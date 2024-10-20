Satellite Imagery Shows North Korean Troop Movements To Russia
Date
10/20/2024
The South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) shared new
satellite images showing North Korea's apparent troop movements to
Russia, aimed at supporting its efforts in Ukraine,
Azernews reports.
Among the three photos released, one image came from a South
Korean-operated satellite, while two were provided by a satellite
imagery company.
The intelligence agency indicated that North Korea plans to send
around 12,000 troops to Russia, with an initial deployment of 1,500
special forces already sent to Vladivostok.
That picture appears to have been taken by a satellite equipped
with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) that can collect data
regardless of the weather by using remote sensing systems.
South Korea has been operating multiple SAR-equipped satellites,
including a military reconnaissance satellite, though images taken
by military satellites are usually not included in government press
releases as they are classified as military secrets.
South Korea has been closely tracking North Korea's movements
using satellites operated by the government and the military amid
growing speculation about deepening military cooperation between
Moscow and Pyongyang.
