Sybiha Appeals To Allies Over Western Components Of DPRK Missile Shot Down In Ukraine
10/20/2024 3:07:07 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Recently, air defense forces shot down a North Korean KN-23/24 missile over Ukraine, which was used by Russian troops to attack our country. Western components were found in it.
According to Ukrinform, this was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha in a message on the social Network X .
“It is outrageous. The recent examination of the North Korean KN-23/24 missile shot down in Ukraine revealed numerous recently manufactured Western components in its structure.
Putin and Kim Jong-un still have access to them. We call on our allies to respond decisively, to strengthen sanctions and export controls, and to bolster our air shield,” the statement said.
As Ukrinform reported, South Korea's National Intelligence Service said that the North Korean regime had decided to send 12,000 troops to support Russia in the war against Ukraine. These are four brigades of soldiers, including special forces.
