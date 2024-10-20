Israeli Airstrikes In Southern Lebanon Claim Lives Of Eight Civilians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, October 20 (Petra) - Eight Lebanese civilians were killed in a series of air raids carried out by Israeli warplanes targeting towns in southern Lebanon, according to local sources.A Lebanese source reported that three civilians were killed in an on the town of Srifa, two in Kafr Dunin, and two others in Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain, where one additional person was injured. Another civilian was killed in a raid on a civil defense center in Zahrani.The source added that Israeli air raids targeted 17 towns across the region, accompanied by shelling with incendiary munitions on the town of Kafr Shuba.