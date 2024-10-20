Enemy Attacked Nikopol Region 10 Times A Day With Artillery, Drones
10/20/2024 10:09:56 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops fired 10 times at Nikopol and three communities in the Dnipro region.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“More than a dozen attacks took place on the district center, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivska, Pokrovsk communities,” the statement reads.
A private house and two outbuildings were damaged. No people were injured.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 19, Russian military fired artillery and drones at Nikopol and Marhanets communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Private houses, power lines, and infrastructure were damaged. There were no casualties or injuries.
Photo: Telegram / Serhiy Lysak
