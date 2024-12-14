Prime Minister's Field Visits Drive 71 Development Initiatives Across 37 Locations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Prime on Saturday issued its second periodic report, detailing progress on projects and initiatives at sites visited by Prime Jaafar Hassan during his weekly tours across the Kingdom.

Between September 25 and November 9, the prime minister inspected 37 sites, which required 71 development and improvement initiatives across various sectors, including health, education, agriculture, industry, youth services, tourism, environmental protection, and social welfare.

The report also showed that 26 initiatives have been completed, while work continues on the remaining 45, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During last week's Lower House vote of confidence, Hassan highlighted the importance of direct government engagement with citizens, farmers, business leaders, and youth, noting how these interactions inform decisions aligned with the government's development goals.

He also reiterated the government's commitment to prioritising urgent needs through ongoing field visits and addressing concerns raised by deputies during recent discussions.