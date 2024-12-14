Cyclone Chido Kills Two, Causes Severe Damage In France's Mayotte

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Dec 15 (IANS) At least two people died and significant material damage was reported in Mayotte as Cyclone Chido swept through the French Indian Ocean territory.

The powerful storm, which brought winds exceeding 220 km/h, caused the fatalities in Petite-Terre. Authorities have activated a red alert on the island.

France dispatched reinforcements, including 140 civil security and firefighters, to assist with rescue and recovery efforts. They are expected to arrive in Mayotte on Sunday.

French President Emmanuel said France would 'be there' for the people of Mayotte, while French officials said 250 firefighters and security personnel would be sent to the islands, with some having already arrived.

After an interministerial crisis meeting, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau told the media that "the situation is dramatic, absolutely exceptional." However, he didn't disclose a definitive human toll for the moment, Xinhua news agency reported quoting French Media BFM TW.

He is scheduled to visit Mayotte on Monday, his office told French media.

Intense Tropical Cyclone Chido is a small but powerful tropical cyclone currently threatening Mozambique. The fourth tropical disturbance, the second tropical cyclone, and the second intense tropical cyclone of the 2024–25 South-West Indian Ocean cyclone season, Chido formed from a tropical disturbance southeast of Diego Garcia that was first noted on December 5. It continued westward and steadily intensified before being named Chido on December 8. After it underwent rapid intensification, Chido made landfall at Agaléga in Mauritius on December 11, peaking in intensity the following day. After passing through northern Madagascar, Chido briefly weakened but quickly regained intensity, before making its second landfall near Bandraboua, Mayotte on December 14, before slightly weakening again later that day.

Mayotte was initially placed under a purple alert -- the highest level -- and a "strict lockdown for the whole population, including emergency services" was imposed. It has since been lowered to red to allow emergency services to leave their bases.