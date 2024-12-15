Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash's Wife Nikita Singhania, Mother-In-Law, Brother-In-Law Arrested

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Atul Subhash Case: Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash, along with her mother Nisha and brother Anurag, has been arrested in an abetment to suicide case following Atul Subhash's tragic death. Days before his suicide, Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash accused ex-wife Nikita Singhania and her family of harassment and extortion, detailing his allegations in a suicide note and video.

Nikita Singhania was arrested from Haryana's Gurugram and her mother Nisha and brother Anurag were arrested from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, reported Indian Express. A officer said that the accused were produced before court and were sent to judicial custody.

The police investigation revealed that Atul Subhash was involved in a contentious legal battle over divorce and child custody, which he claimed contributed to his emotional distress.

Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania and her family members had been booked for abetment to suicide. They are all listed as accused in the FIR registered at Marathahalli Police Station.

Following Atul Subhash's death, the Bengaluru police issued summons for Nikita and her relatives to appear for questioning regarding the circumstances surrounding his suicide.

Nikita's family had sought anticipatory bail, asserting their innocence amid the ongoing investigation. Notably, Singhania had in 2022 filed a police complaint against Atul Subhash. In the complaint she had alleged harassment and assault for dowry.

Nikita Singhania had in 2022 alleged that Atul Subhash treated the husband-wife relationship "like a beast" and his family's demand for dowry contributed to her father suffering a stroke and dying. The Singhania family has allegedly been demanding ₹3 crore to withdraw cases against Atul Subhash and ₹30 lakh for visitation rights to see his son.