Azerbaijani Boxer Tural Sariyev Wins Silver At European Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tural Sariyev, a member of the Azerbaijani national boxing team, secured a silver medal at the European Boxing Championship held in Sofia, Bulgaria, according to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, Azernews reports.

Sariyev achieved victories against Lasha Kereselidze of Georgia and Samet Oruj Salih of Türkiye in the initial rounds. However, in the final match, he faced Luis Rooney from Ireland and finished second after a 4:1 decision in favor of his opponent.

This marks the second medal for Azerbaijan in the championship. Earlier, Marjona Savriyeva earned a bronze in the 50 kg weight category.

Additionally, two more Azerbaijani boxers are set to compete in the final matches today, offering further opportunities for the national team to secure medals.