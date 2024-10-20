Gurugram Traffic Cops Issue Rs 2.47 Crore Fine In Sep

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Oct 20 (IANS) The Gurugram Traffic have issued a Rs 2.47 crore fine against over 24,075 traffic violators in September for various offences.

Consequences include wrong-side driving, helmet-less riding, wrong parking, jumping signals, underage driving, speeding, without a driving license, without a high-security number plate, using a mobile phone while driving, overloading, and driving without seat belts.

Traffic police officials said it is quite worrying that people are openly flouting the traffic rules, as wrong-side driving can cost the lives of several pedestrians and other motorists.

In the past few months, traffic police have conducted a special campaign against traffic violators to curb violations.

DCP Traffic, Virender Vij, said that to curb traffic violations; the police have also started the process of the online challenging by-tech challenging system.

"Under this project, more than 1500 CCTV cameras have been installed on the main roads, square intersections and red lights in Gurugram, which are being operated by the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) of the Police Headquarters," he said.

Through this whole process, postal challans of those who avoid the traffic rules are being sent along with the photo against the violates.

"To make people aware of traffic rules in Gurugram, people should follow the traffic rules in public places so that they can save themselves and their families from road accidents and avoid being victims effort is being made by the traffic police in Gurugram to get rid of the problem of traffic jams and ease the traffic in the cyber city by taking continuous action against the violators as per the rules," Vij said.

He added that to curb the traffic menace across Gurugram we have been organising special drives from time to time.

“We have issued a clear direction to the traffic personnel to be present on the roads and curb traffic violations,” Vij added.