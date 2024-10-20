Iranian ports’ container operation increases 5 percent in H1

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Iranian Transport and Urban Development Ministry, container operations at the country's ports have experienced a five percent increase in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 20 to September 21), compared to the same period last year. Specifically, a total of 1,342,672 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container goods were loaded and unloaded at Iranian ports during this time frame, up from 1,284,604 TEUs recorded in the first half of the previous year. This increase reflects the resilience of Iran's port operations amid ongoing economic challenges.



The Transport Ministry's data also indicates a seven percent rise in the overall loading and unloading of goods at Iranian ports during the first six months of this year. In total, 81 million tons of commodities were processed, an increase from the 76 million tons handled in the same period last year. This growth in port activity underscores the vital role of Iran’s ports as key gateways for exports and imports, particularly as the country continues to navigate the impact of U.S. unilateral sanctions on its economy.



Recognizing the significance of its ports in countering these sanctions, the Iranian government is taking decisive steps to support and develop port infrastructure. This includes defining projects aimed at enhancing port capabilities and facilitating investment in port operations. The emphasis on improving the loading and unloading processes, especially for essential commodities, is a key priority for the government as it seeks to bolster economic resilience.



The Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of Iran has outlined numerous projects focused on developing and upgrading the country’s ports, with the ambitious goal of doubling their capacity within five years. To achieve this, the PMO aims to attract approximately 300 trillion rials (around USD600 million) in private sector investment by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (late March 2025). This investment will be directed toward enhancing the infrastructure and operational capabilities of Iranian ports, further solidifying their role in the nation's economy.

