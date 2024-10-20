Iran attracts USD9.2b in investments in water, wastewater projects

(MENAFN) Iran’s National Water and Wastewater Engineering Company has successfully attracted an impressive 4.6 quadrillion rials, equivalent to over USD9.2 billion, in investments aimed at enhancing the country’s water and wastewater infrastructure. An official from the company revealed this significant achievement, highlighting the crucial role that these investments play in addressing the pressing challenges related to water and sanitation across Iran. This influx of funding is vital for implementing various projects designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the nation's water management systems.



Mohammad Tafazoli, a representative from the National Water and Wastewater Engineering Company, elaborated on the diverse strategies employed to secure this substantial investment. He noted that the company has engaged in numerous projects through various financing models that have proven effective in the sector. These models include cross-selling initiatives that leverage existing assets, as well as retention of title (ROT) agreements, which allow the company to retain ownership of certain assets until specific conditions are met.



Additionally, the company has utilized build-operate-transfer (BOT) contracts, which involve private sector participation in the construction, operation, and eventual transfer of projects back to the government. This approach not only helps to attract private investment but also fosters innovation and efficiency in project delivery. Another model, the build-own-operate (BOO) contract, allows investors to retain ownership of the facilities they build, providing them with ongoing revenue while reducing the financial burden on the government.



The combination of these financing strategies has enabled Iran’s National Water and Wastewater Engineering Company to implement and finance a wide array of projects aimed at modernizing the country’s water infrastructure. As Iran continues to face challenges related to water scarcity and wastewater management, the successful attraction of such a significant investment demonstrates the commitment to addressing these critical issues and improving the overall quality of life for its citizens.

