Nunes Secures Bolsonaro’S Support In São Paulo Mayoral Runoff

Ricardo Nunes, the incumbent mayor of São Paulo, has confirmed an event with former President Jair Bolsonaro for October 22, 2024. This marks a significant change in their relationship as the mayoral race enters its final stretch. Nunes praised Bolsonaro as "the greatest right-wing leader in our country," emphasizing the importance of his support.



The shift comes after Bolsonaro's notable absence from Nunes' campaign during the first round of voting. Previously, Bolsonaro had flirted with supporting Pablo Marçal, a candidate from the PRTB party . He even stated that Nunes was "not his dream candidate" for the São Paulo mayorship.



Recent polls show Nunes leading with 45% of voting intentions, compared to his opponent Guilherme Boulos' 33%. The race has tightened since the first round, where Nunes received 29.48% of valid votes (1,801,139 votes) and Boulos got 29.07% (1,776,127 votes).







Bolsonaro's support appears crucial for Nunes' campaign. A Datafolha poll indicates that the percentage of São Paulo voters associating Bolsonaro with Nunes has increased from 44% to 49% in recent weeks. This growth may be attributed to Bolsonaro's more active participation in the campaign.



The runoff election is scheduled for October 27, 2024. Both candidates are working to consolidate support from various political factions. Nunes positions himself as the candidate of the center-right, while Boulos has the backing of President Lula and the left.



The evolving relationship between Nunes and Bolsonaro reflects the complex political landscape in São Paulo and Brazil. Alliances and support can shift rapidly as the crucial election approaches. Voters will soon decide who will lead South America's largest city for the next four years.

