Urban Planning Committee Showcases Zangilan Restoration Progress
Date
10/20/2024 6:10:57 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Urban Planning and
Architecture Committee, has shared a video highlighting the main
stages of the restoration of Zangilan, liberated by the Azerbaijan
Army on October 20, 2020, under the leadership of
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azernews
reports.
The restoration is part of the "Great Return" program, and the
video outlines the city's development based on the Master Plan,
incorporating modern urban planning principles. The restoration
emphasizes ecological solutions, innovative technologies, and the
creation of a comfortable urban environment to ensure Zangilan's
sustainable revival.
The project serves as a model for the comprehensive restoration
of liberated territories, reflecting Azerbaijan's dedication to
sustainable development and the revitalization of historical lands.
It also symbolizes the promising future that awaits these
regions.
