(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has described Donald Trump’s recent remarks regarding Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky as a noteworthy development, though he believes it will not alter Washington's support for Kyiv. During a recent appearance on the PBD Podcast, asserted that Zelensky should have taken proactive measures to avert the conflict with Russia, labeling the war as a “loser” and referring to Zelensky as a “great salesman” who has garnered billions in U.S. aid without achieving victory.



Medvedev took to Telegram to highlight that Trump is the first former U.S. president and current presidential candidate to recognize Zelensky's “direct responsibility” for the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which he framed as a civil war. He noted that, despite this admission, the overall stance of the U.S. is unlikely to change, even if Trump were to return to the presidency. Nevertheless, Medvedev emphasized the significance of Trump's statement for future discussions about the conflict.



In his comments, Medvedev also dismissed what he referred to as "meaningless chatter" regarding Ukraine's aspirations for nuclear capabilities. He referenced Zelensky’s assertion that during their meeting in New York in late September, he had communicated to Trump that Ukraine should consider becoming either a nuclear state or a NATO member for its self-defense. However, Zelensky later clarified that he never suggested preparing to develop a nuclear weapon.



As discussions surrounding the ongoing conflict continue to evolve, Trump's acknowledgment of Zelensky's role presents a complex dynamic in U.S.-Russia relations and the international approach to the war in Ukraine. The implications of such statements could have far-reaching effects on future policy and diplomacy.

