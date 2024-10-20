Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa Briefs Media On IPP Programme, 21 Oct

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Minister of Electricity and to brief on IPP Programme

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Electricity and Energy, will on Monday, 21 October 2024, brief media on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) Programme as part of his regular media briefings on South Africa's Energy Complex.

Memeber of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 21 October 2024

Time: 08:30 for 09:00

Venue: Tshedimosetso House, GCIS, Pretoria

Media interested in attending the media briefing need to RSVP by sending the following details (Name, Surname, ID number, and Media house) to ... by 15:00 on Sunday, 20 October 2024.

For media enquires, kindly contact:

Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity and Energy on 082 084 5566| ...



