(MENAFN) The recent U.S.-backed Israeli military operations in Lebanon have been described by former CIA director Leon Panetta as acts of “terrorism,” and while these actions may have momentarily weakened Hezbollah, they are poised to trigger a significant backlash. Israel's aggressive campaign, which began on September 17 and 18, involved the indiscriminate detonation of wireless communication devices linked to Hezbollah members, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries. This operation, condemned globally as a violation of international law, inflicted not only physical harm but also a profound psychological impact on the Lebanese populace and disrupted Hezbollah’s command structure.



In the wake of these attacks, Israel escalated its tactics by targeting and assassinating key figures within Hezbollah’s leadership. This campaign led to the deaths of many of the group’s top political and military leaders, culminating in a particularly devastating strike on September 27. In this incident, an estimated 75 tons of explosives were used to obliterate a civilian block in southern Beirut, with the assassination of Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah being the most notable outcome of this aggressive strategy.



Despite the destructive and indiscriminate nature of these military actions, the American media has often celebrated the ingenuity of the tactics employed, while President Joe Biden publicly praised the assassinations in the Lebanese capital. This response raises critical questions about the broader implications of such strategies, particularly in terms of their long-term effectiveness and ethical considerations.



The situation in Lebanon reflects a precarious balance, where military tactics that may seem effective in the short term could lead to far-reaching consequences. The apparent initial success of these operations may soon give way to a reality check, as the broader ramifications for regional stability and U.S.-Israeli relations become increasingly evident. As the conflict evolves, it is essential for policymakers to reassess their approach, recognizing that military solutions often yield more complexity and turmoil rather than lasting peace.

