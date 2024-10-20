عربي


Hezbollah's New Leader Naim Qassem Leaves Lebanon For Tehran

Hezbollah's New Leader Naim Qassem Leaves Lebanon For Tehran


10/20/2024 5:08:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem fled Lebanon and is now living in Tehran, Erem News reported, citing an anonymous Iranian source, Azernews reports.

The report stated that Qassem left Beirut on October 5, using an aircraft that transported Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a state visit to Lebanon and Syria.

The move comes amid fears for Qassem's safety, amid fears over potential assassination attempts by Israel.

