Hezbollah's New Leader Naim Qassem Leaves Lebanon For Tehran
Date
10/20/2024 5:08:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem fled Lebanon
and is now living in Tehran, Erem News reported, citing an
anonymous Iranian source, Azernews reports.
The report stated that Qassem left Beirut on October 5, using an
aircraft that transported Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
during a state visit to Lebanon and Syria.
The move comes amid fears for Qassem's safety, amid fears over
potential assassination attempts by Israel.
