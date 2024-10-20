UN peacekeepers declare another ‘deliberate’ Israeli assault

(MENAFN) In a troubling development, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) tank fired on a UN peacekeeping outpost in southern Lebanon, causing significant damage to a watchtower and destroying critical surveillance equipment. This incident, described by UNIFIL as a “deliberate” attack, raises serious concerns about the safety and integrity of UN operations in the region.



According to a statement issued by UNIFIL, the attack occurred near the village of Kafer Kela, where peacekeepers observed an IDF Merkava tank targeting their watchtower. The assault resulted in the destruction of two surveillance cameras and damage to the structure itself. UNIFIL emphasized the need for the Israeli military to “respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times,” highlighting the ongoing tension and hostilities that jeopardize the peacekeeping mission.



This incident marks yet another instance of reported Israeli aggression towards UNIFIL positions, amidst heightened tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group. The UN peacekeeping force has previously accused Israel of conducting attacks that have led to damage across various UNIFIL installations, resulting in injuries to several peacekeepers.



Established in 1978, UNIFIL was tasked with monitoring the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon and ensuring compliance with the Blue Line, the demarcation line separating Lebanon from Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Currently, UNIFIL comprises around 10,000 troops from approximately 50 countries, tasked with maintaining peace and preventing military activities between Israel and Hezbollah in the area between the Blue Line and the Litani River.



The escalation of violence and the targeting of UN positions are alarming trends that not only threaten the safety of peacekeepers but also undermine the stability and security in a region already fraught with conflict. The UN continues to call for restraint and respect for international law as the situation develops.

