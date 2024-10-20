The “Arabian Leopard Conservation Strategy” Conference kicks off on Monday

(MENAFN- Saharapr) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has announced the completion of its preparations for the “Arabian Leopard Conservation Strategy” conference, set to take place from 21 to 23 October at Sharjah Safari. The event is organised in partnership with the IUCN SSC Cat Specialist Group.



The conference aims to highlight international and regional efforts to conserve the critically endangered Arabian Leopard, one of the rarest species in the Arabian Peninsula. It will feature scientific sessions with contributions from leading speakers and Arabian Leopard conservation experts.



Representatives from the natural range countries of the Arabian Leopard, including Oman, Yemen, and Saudi Arabia, will participate, alongside experts and speakers from various countries around the world. The discussions will focus on the latest research and best practices in Arabian Leopard conservation, addressing the key challenges the species faces in its natural habitat and exploring ways to enhance future conservation efforts.





