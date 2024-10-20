Moro Hub and Dell Technologies Collaborate on Digital Solutions and Managed Services

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 19 October 2024: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed an agreement with Dell Technologies during Gitex Global 2024. The agreement Signed by Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub and Walid Yehia, Managing Director at Dell Technologies, the agreement marks a significant expansion of Moro Hub’s ecosystem, positioning the company to offer a broader range of comprehensive digital solutions that offer Data Centre hosting, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, and Managed Services across the region.

"We are excited to work closely with Dell Technologies to enhance our ecosystem and expand our digital solutions offering. This collaboration will allow us to provide our clients with a more comprehensive range of solutions. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving digital transformation across the region," said Bin Sulaiman.

By expanding its technology ecosystem and offering Dell’s industry-leading digital solutions, Moro Hub is positioned to help businesses accelerate their digital journeys, improve operational efficiency, and stay competitive in an increasingly digital world.

"Collaborating with Moro Hub aligns perfectly with our goal of empowering organizations through advanced technology solutions. We look forward to working closely with Moro Hub to deliver high-quality solutions that enhance business outcomes and provide unparalleled support to customers,” said Yehia.

A key focus of the agreement is to elevate the customer experience by offering end-to-end IT solutions that are powerful and seamlessly integrated with Moro Hub’s existing services. Additionally, the collaboration will strengthen customer support services, enabling Moro Hub to deliver more responsive and personalized assistance. With Dell Technologies as a trusted technology partner, Moro Hub can ensure that customers receive the highest levels of service, support, and satisfaction.





