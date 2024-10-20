Indonesia's New President Subianto Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi For His Wishes

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Oct 20 (IANS) of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita attended the inauguration ceremony of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka at the Parliament complex in Jakarta on Sunday, conveying greetings to the leaders on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"President Prabowo conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his wishes," a statement issued by the of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned.

During his two-day visit, Margherita also interacted with the CEOs of prominent Indian companies present in Indonesia.

"​Indonesia is a Comprehensive Strategic Partner of India. Visit of MOS for the inauguration ceremony of the President and Vice President of Indonesia reaffirms the importance India attaches to its relations with Indonesia as a close partner and maritime neighbour," the MEA stated.

Both countries are commemorating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations in 2024. The year also marks a decade of India's 'Act East' policy of which Indonesia is an important pillar and the MoS' visit reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia.

Earlier in the day, Pabitra Margherita visited the National Monument in Jakarta - a symbol of Indonesia's freedom struggle.

"Had a meaningful conversation with business leaders representing prominent Indian companies present in Indonesia. Discussed the ongoing investment projects in Indonesia. Indonesia has emerged as India's second largest trade partner in ASEAN," the minister posted on X after meeting the CEOs of prominent Indian companies in Indonesia on Saturday.

Subianto, who was sworn in as Indonesia's eighth president on Sunday, succeeds Joko Widodo, who led the world's fourth most populous nation for the past decade.

Prabowo, who had been serving as defence minister, and his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Widodo's eldest son and former mayor of Surakarta, won the 2024 presidential election held on February 14.

In his inauguration speech, Prabowo pledged to serve all Indonesians. "We will prioritise the interests of the nation and state above all else," he stated in his address to the nation.