Iranian official stresses need of enhancing economic relations with Tanzania

(MENAFN) Iranian Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezelcheh has emphasized the importance of strengthening economic ties with Tanzania during a meeting with Tanzanian Deputy Foreign Minister Dennis Lazaro Londo. Ghezelcheh, who was in Tanzania to attend the fifth Joint Economic Committee meeting, highlighted the shared cultural interests between Iran and Tanzania as a foundation for expanding their relations across various sectors.



The minister noted that this meeting marks the first joint committee gathering under the new Iranian government, underscoring Iran's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations with Tanzania. Lazaro Lando expressed optimism that the visit of the Iranian delegation would facilitate improved communication and cooperation between the two nations.



In a related development, Iranian and Tanzanian tax officials recently signed a draft agreement aimed at eliminating double taxation on income taxes and preventing tax evasion. This agreement was signed in mid-March by Hossein Abdollahi, director general of the Legal Office and Tax Contracts of Iran, and William M. Moja, acting commissioner of the policy analysis department at Tanzania’s Ministry of Finance.



Abdollahi explained that the agreement has multiple objectives, including the attraction of direct investment, enhancement of economic relations, and the establishment of tax cooperation between the two countries. The final signing and legislative approval of this agreement is expected to occur in the near future, paving the way for increased economic collaboration and transparency in tax matters between Iran and Tanzania.

