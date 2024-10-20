Iran reports 38 percent surge in fuel supply to power plants

(MENAFN) The head of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC), Keramat Veis-Karami, revealed that there has been a significant increase in the of liquid to Iran's power plants. Since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year on March 20, the company has supplied 38 percent more liquid fuel compared to the same period last year. This surge is part of a concerted effort to address the demands faced by the nation.



In total, over 9.7 billion liters of liquid fuel have been delivered to power plants within the past seven months. Veis-Karami estimated that this supply could reach nearly 20 billion liters by the end of the current Iranian year, which concludes in late March 2025. This proactive approach aims to ensure that Iran's power generation remains stable and reliable amid increasing energy needs.



The increase in fuel supply comes as part of the government’s strategy to enhance the efficiency of energy production and distribution in the country. By ramping up the provision of liquid fuel, NIOPDC aims to bolster the performance of power plants and mitigate potential energy shortages.



As the Iranian government continues to prioritize energy security, the NIOPDC's efforts to supply more liquid fuel play a critical role in maintaining the functionality of the nation’s power infrastructure and supporting economic activities reliant on stable energy availability.

