Iranian official stresses need to execute comprehensive development plan for mining sector

(MENAFN) Iran’s Deputy Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Vajihollah Jafari has emphasized that executing a comprehensive plan for the development of the country’s mining sector is a top priority for the ministry. This initiative is aligned with the objectives outlined in the seventh National Development Plan (2022-2027). Jafari revealed that the strategic plan consists of 17 paragraphs, highlighting specific priorities, although he acknowledged the constraints posed by time and resource limitations.



In his remarks to IRIB, Jafari pointed out that the Iranian mining sector faces various challenges that can be addressed through targeted policies. He noted that while some issues may be resolved in the short term, others will require long-term strategies. To facilitate the mining industry's growth, he suggested that processes need to be revamped, particularly in terms of securing currency and machinery supply.



In August, Mohammadreza Bahraman, Head of the Iran Mine House (IMH), stated that achieving the anticipated 13 percent growth in the mining sector, as stipulated in the seventh National Development Plan, would necessitate an investment of USD50 billion. Bahraman, who also serves as the deputy head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), highlighted the importance of strengthening the mining sector's infrastructure to realize this growth target.



Bahraman further stressed the significance of education within the mining industry, asserting that all workers must be well-versed in the relevant rules and regulations. He also underscored the importance of supporting investors in the mining sector, as fostering investment can create new opportunities for production, employment, foreign exchange, and overall business prosperity.

