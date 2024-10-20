Shakib's Arrival Not In Our Control, We've To Focus On Test Series: Shanto

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Oct 20 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said Shakib Al Hasan's arrival for the Test series against South Africa was not in their control despite plans of giving him a memorable farewell in the series. He emphasised that the team is focusing on getting a winning start in the series.

Shakib had to defer his return to Dhaka due to ongoing protests in the city against him despite being named in the squad for the first Test. He was replaced by uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad in the squad.

"It is unfortunate. It should have happened. But we can't spend too much time talking about it on the day before the Test match. (Shakib's arrival) is not in our control, so we are not spending too much time thinking about it. We have to focus on the two important Tests and that's what the players are doing. We had plans to send off one of the world's best players. All of us personally feel that it remains pending," Shanto said before the start of the first Test on Monday.

"Our focus is on winning the Test that starts tomorrow. We would have been happy if it was his farewell Test. We all know why he is unable to come," he added.

Shanto admitted that Shakib's void will be hard to fill but hopes that Mehidy Hasan Miraz will fill that spot with his all-round abilities.

"It is hard to match (Shakib), especially for the captain. He would usually allow us to play the extra batter or bowler. Now the No. 7 becomes a crucial spot. We don't have anyone exactly like Shakib bhai but Miraz can be a very good option. He is bowling and batting superbly. There are more responsibilities, which Miraz is prepared for. He has improved his batting. He is taking the team to good positions, if you look at the last few Tests. I would hope that Miraz can take that place in the next couple of years," Shanto said.

On uncapped Murad, the captain said he can bowl on different types of wickets and deserved the call-up after his stellar performance in the first-class. However, he does not reveal whether they will go with three spinners or four in the series opener.

"We have four quality spinners in the side. Hasan Murad has an outstanding first-class record. He bowls well in all types of wickets. It is a deserving selection. Nayeem couldn't break into the side despite playing well recently. Whether we pick three or four spinners tomorrow, they are all capable. Regardless of our combination, we will give our best," Shanto said.

Bangladesh had bitter-sweet performances in the last two tours as they registered a historic 2-0 Test series sweep against Pakistan before losing 0-2 in India earlier this month.