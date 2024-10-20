Gaza Strip's Ministry of Health reports harrowing statistics following recent Israeli military actions

(MENAFN) The Gaza Strip's of Health has reported harrowing statistics following recent Israeli military actions, revealing that three massacres against families have resulted in 19 deaths and 91 injuries requiring hospitalization within just the last 24 hours. This grim report underscores the persistent suffering endured by the Gazan population amidst the relentless conflict.



In their daily casualty report, now in its 379th day of aggression, the ministry highlighted that many remain trapped under debris or stranded in areas that are inaccessible to ambulances and civil defense teams. Since the escalation began on October 7 of the previous year, the cumulative death toll has tragically climbed to 42,519, with injuries reaching 99,637.



Additionally, two patients died inside the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, a situation exacerbated by the ongoing siege that has caused power outages and disrupted essential medical supplies. The Ministry of Health has drawn attention to the dire circumstances faced by healthcare facilities, which are grappling with unprecedented challenges in providing care.



On Saturday, the health sector of the Palestinian NGO Network condemned the targeting of three hospitals in northern Gaza. Reports indicate that the Al-Awda, Indonesian, and Kamal Adwan hospitals were bombed, putting hundreds of patients and medical staff at risk. This escalation has further compounded the existing crisis, leading to more fatalities and injuries. The Indonesian Hospital, in particular, is currently surrounded by Israeli tanks, with power completely cut off, severely hindering its operations.



The health sector has voiced urgent concerns regarding the severe impacts of this renewed aggression on the lives of countless patients and the overall medical system in northern Gaza. The region has faced a continuous siege since early October, struggling to deliver essential care to the sick and injured amid critical shortages of medicines, medical supplies, fuel, and food. This ongoing conflict not only poses immediate threats to life but also endangers the long-term health infrastructure necessary for recovery and support in this increasingly desperate situation.

