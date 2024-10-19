Shura Council Participates In Two Parliamentary Meetings In Geneva

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The Shura Council participated in the second Meeting of Preparatory Committee for Sixth Global of Speakers of Parliaments and the second meeting of the preparatory committee for the 15th Conference of Women Parliamentarians that were held in Geneva, within the framework of the preparation for the two slated to be convened in July 2025.

Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council and representative of the Arab Group in the preparatory committees, H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, represented the Council in the two meetings.

In her remarks before the meeting of the preparatory committee for the Conference of Speakers of Parliaments which discussed applying of multilateralism for bright future for the generations, she highlighted the global challenges facing the international community, including armed conflicts, climate change, as well as the continuation of food gap and cybersecurity.

The Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council affirmed that international Parliaments are required to play a significant role in addressing these issues through reforming the UN Security Council and UN institutions, stressing that an executive mechanism should exist to ensure adherence to international laws.

She focused on the State of Qatar's efforts in bolstering global peace through mediation and conflict resolution via peaceful dialogue. She highlighted the new technological challenges such as cybersecurity, emphasizing the importance of utilizing the technological advancements through responsible methods to achieve justice and stability.

At the meeting of the preparatory committee for the 15th Conference of Women Parliamentarians, she underlined the topic of political violence against women, noting that notwithstanding the steady progress of women engagement in the political work during the past two years, women still face massive challenges, as they are exposed to multiple forms of verbal and cyber violence, and sometimes physical threats.

She pointed out that such violence remarkably escalates during political conflicts and wars, citing the constant struggle of the Palestinian women who endured detention, violence and displacement throughout their careers to call for political and economic rights. This outright struggle underscores the fact that Arab women have been stoically enduring the political violence.