Suriname FM Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy

Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname H E Albert Ramdin, received a copy of the credentials of HE Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Shaibani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to the Republic of Suriname.

