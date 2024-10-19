عربي


Suriname FM Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy

10/19/2024 11:10:09 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname H E Albert Ramdin, received a copy of the credentials of HE Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Shaibani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to the Republic of Suriname.

The Peninsula

