Suriname FM Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy
Date
10/19/2024 11:10:09 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname H E Albert Ramdin, received a copy of the credentials of HE Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Shaibani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to the Republic of Suriname.
MENAFN19102024000063011010ID1108798291
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.