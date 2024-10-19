Security Forces Eliminate 2 Terrorists, Arrest 5 In Separate Operations
10/19/2024 11:09:20 PM
In two separate operations, security forces killed two terrorists and arrested five others while seizing a large cache of weapons and ammunition.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an operation in Pishin based on intelligence reports about the presence of militants. During the operation, five terrorists were arrested, and a significant amount of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials were recovered, including three suicide vests.
ISPR reported that the arrested militants were involved in several terrorist attacks and were planning further strikes targeting security forces and innocent civilians.
Additionally, on October 17, security forces conducted another operation in Zhob, during which two terrorists were killed.
ISPR reiterated the military's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country and protecting citizens from this menace.
