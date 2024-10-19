Coal Supply Halted In Duki As Over 40,000 Workers Leave Following Terrorist Attack
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
Following a terrorist attack on a coal mine in Dukki, Balochistan, over 40,000 workers have left the area, resulting in a complete halt in coal supply across the district.
Sources indicate that the labor exodus was organized by the Labor Association, which claims that the Balochistan government had announced compensation of Rs. 1.5 million for the families of the 21 miners killed in the Dukki attack. However, none of the victims' families have received the promised compensation yet. Among the deceased, six were Afghan nationals.
It's worth noting that more than 50,000 non-local laborers work in over 1,200 coal mines across Dukki. Daily, up to 150 trucks transport coal to Sindh, Punjab, and other regions. Balochistan is home to over 250 million tons of coal reserves, where 80,000 miners work across 2,600 mines.
