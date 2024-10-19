Greentek Energy Ltd Announces Free Boiler Grant For Birmingham Residents

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Coventry, UK - GreenTek Ltd, a leader in energy-efficient solutions, has launched a new Free Boiler Grant initiative in Birmingham. The program, part of the UK government's Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, aims to support low-income households by offering free boiler replacements, helping them reduce their energy bills and improve home heating efficiency.



Supporting Birmingham Households in Becoming Energy Efficient



The Free Boiler Grant program is designed to assist eligible and tenants in Birmingham with replacing old, inefficient boilers at no cost. This initiative comes at a critical time as energy prices rise and environmental sustainability becomes a growing concern. By upgrading to energy-efficient boilers, GreenTek Energy Ltd helps residents not only lower their heating bills but also reduce their carbon footprints.



Under the ECO scheme, qualifying households can receive a brand new A-rated boiler, which is installed by certified engineers. The program prioritizes homes where inefficient boilers are still in use, especially in properties with low energy performance ratings. This grant can help families in Birmingham enjoy warmer homes while benefiting from reduced energy costs and improved environmental sustainability.



Who is Eligible for the Free Boiler Grant Birmingham ?



The Free Boiler Grant from GreenTek Energy Ltd is open to homeowners and private tenants who meet certain eligibility criteria. Those receiving government benefits such as Universal Credit, Pension Credit, or Child Tax Credits may qualify. Additionally, the scheme targets households with boilers older than seven years or that are inefficient and in need of replacement.



GreenTek Energy Ltd simplifies the application process for residents. Birmingham homeowners can easily check their eligibility by contacting the company. If they qualify, a certified energy assessor will visit the home to confirm the current boiler's condition. Once verified, the installation process begins with no cost to the resident.



The Benefits of Replacing Old Boilers



Replacing an old, inefficient boiler offers multiple advantages to Birmingham residents. Modern boilers operate with up to 90% efficiency, significantly reducing household energy consumption. On average, this upgrade can save families hundreds of pounds on their annual heating bills. Furthermore, replacing outdated systems contributes to lowering carbon emissions, aligning with national efforts to address climate change.



In addition to cost savings, the new boilers installed through the Free Boiler Grant Program provide improved heating performance, ensuring that homes remain warm and comfortable during colder months. With better heating control and more reliable operation, families can experience enhanced comfort without worrying about rising energy costs.



Expert Installation and Seamless Service



GreenTek Energy Ltd ensures a hassle-free installation process. The company's team of certified engineers takes care of all aspects of the installation, offering a quick and efficient service that minimizes disruption to homeowners. From initial assessment to aftercare, the company guarantees high-quality service with a focus on customer satisfaction.



Homeowners can rest assured that the new boilers are installed to the highest standards, ensuring optimal performance and energy savings. GreenTek Energy Ltd's engineers are highly experienced and work in compliance with safety regulations, providing long-term reliability for each installation.



Take Advantage of the Free Boiler Grant Today



Birmingham residents looking to reduce their energy bills and improve home heating efficiency are encouraged to take advantage of the Free Boiler Grant Program offered by GreenTek Energy Ltd. The initiative presents an excellent opportunity for households to upgrade their heating systems with no financial burden, making homes more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.



For more information on eligibility or to start the application process, contact GreenTek Energy Ltd today at 0333 533 4567. Their dedicated team is available to assist Birmingham residents in transforming their homes into more sustainable, cost-effective environments.

