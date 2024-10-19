Spring Buds Educational Institute Holds Annual Cross Country Run

The event was flagged off by MLA Khansahib, Saif ud din Bhat, who was the chief guest of the event, in the presence of DySP HQ Budgam

Saquib, Mohammad Shafi Qurashi, Chairman SBEI Ompora and Shahnawaz Shafi, Principal SBEI.

.

The 4 km run took place from New Approach Railway road to Spring Buds Educational Institute, Ompora, where participants navigated through scenic routes while being cheered on by enthusiastic supporters. The event aimed to encourage healthy lifestyles and foster a sense of camaraderie among participants.

Winners were awarded medals and certificates in various categories, and all participants received a participation certificate, ensuring that everyone left with a sense of achievement.

The chief guest emphasized the importance of physical fitness and perseverance, inspiring both young and seasoned athletes alike. During the opening ceremony,

he stated,“Events like these not only promote health and wellness but also strengthen our community bonds.”

