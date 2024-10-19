Spring Buds Educational Institute Holds Annual Cross Country Run
Date
10/19/2024 8:59:00 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Spring Buds Educational Institute (SBEI), Ompora on Saturday held annual Cross Country Run in which over 500 runners- both boys and girls participated.
The event was flagged off by MLA Khansahib, Saif ud din Bhat, who was the chief guest of the event, in the presence of DySP HQ Budgam
ADVERTISEMENT
Saquib, Mohammad Shafi Qurashi, Chairman SBEI Ompora and Shahnawaz Shafi, Principal SBEI.
.
The 4 km run took place from New Approach Railway road to Spring Buds Educational Institute, Ompora, where participants navigated through scenic routes while being cheered on by enthusiastic supporters. The event aimed to encourage healthy lifestyles and foster a sense of camaraderie among participants.
ADVERTISEMENT
Winners were awarded medals and certificates in various categories, and all participants received a participation certificate, ensuring that everyone left with a sense of achievement.
The chief guest emphasized the importance of physical fitness and perseverance, inspiring both young and seasoned athletes alike. During the opening ceremony,
he stated,“Events like these not only promote health and wellness but also strengthen our community bonds.”
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Ayhika, Sutirtha Create More History For India By Assuring First Ever Medal In Women's Doubles
UT Level Thang-Ta Championship For Girls U-17 Concludes
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN19102024000215011059ID1108798161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.