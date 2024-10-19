Govt Set To Regulate Prices Of Mutton, Livestock Products
Date
10/19/2024 8:12:51 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir government is mulling to once again regulate the prices of mutton and other livestock after a gap of more than a year.
The centre had in June 2023 barred the Jammu and Kashmir government from regulating the prices of mutton and other livestock products.
The decision by the centre came at a time when the mutton dealers were allegedly selling the mutton and livestock products at exorbitant rates.
However, during the period over one year, there has been no mechanism in place to regulate the prices of such products in the markets, thereby leaving the common masses to the wall.
Sources within the department informed that the government would likely regulate the prices of mutton and other livestock products in Jammu and Kashmir, which is set to ease the burden on the people.
The newly inducted minister for Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs (FCS&CS) department, Satish Sharma while replying to a query has told the media persons that he has not taken a review of the department at present, but every decision will be taken according to the aspirations of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Director FCS&CS, Abdul Rashid War could not be contacted for the comments. However, an official within the department said that they have been receiving complaints in this regard.
“Some discussions are going on over it and it is expected that the department would regulate the prices of mutton and other livestock products again,” he said.
