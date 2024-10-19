Two Paramilitary Troopers Killed In IED Attack In India's Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Oct 20 (NNN-PTI) – Two paramilitary troopers were killed and two policemen wounded yesterday, in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, triggered by Naxals in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, said.

The attack took place near Kodliar village, in the Abujhmad region, about 200 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

According to police officials, the joint contingents of paramilitary and police were returning to Narayanpur, after carrying out an operation in Dhurbeda.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, has expressed grief over the killings and wished speedy recovery to the wounded policemen.

On Friday, police in Chhattisgarh said, at least 38 Naxals were killed in a gunfight that took place in the Abhujmad forest area of Narayanpur district, earlier this month.

Currently, Naxals are active across the central and eastern parts of India.

India's former prime minister, Manmohan Singh, once termed the Naxalite movement as India's“greatest internal security challenge.”– NNN-PTI

