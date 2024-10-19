Two Terrorists Killed, Five Arrested In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (NNN-APP) – Two terrorists were killed and five others arrested, in two separate operations in Pakistan's south-western Balochistan province, over the last three days, according to the Pakistan Army, yesterday.

In Pishin district of the province, yesterday, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists, the military's wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said, in a statement.

Five terrorists were arrested and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives were seized during the operation, the statement said.

The arrested terrorists were involved in multiple terrorist attacks, and were planning to target security forces, as well as civilians, the statement added.

The other operation happened earlier on Thursday, when two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in Balochistan's Zhob district, the ISPR said.

In the ensuing sanitisation of the area, weapons and ammunition were also recovered in large quantities, the statement added.– NNN-APP

