Security Forces Kill Seven Suspected Criminals In Philippines

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Oct 19 (IANS) Philippine security forces have killed seven suspected criminals in a clash in southern Philippines, a military commander said Saturday.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, said the fighting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. local time on Friday in the waters of a remote island off Parang, a town in Maguindanao del Norte province.

A soldier was also during the clash, he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Gonzales, the slain gunmen were among the "armed lawless elements" aboard 12 motorized bancas fighting off the island. The armed men reportedly belong to two feuding groups.

Authorities also recovered one M60 machine gun with ammunition from the clash site.