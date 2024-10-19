عربي


Massive Tree-Planting Campaign Launched In Azerbaijan

10/19/2024 8:08:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 19, as part of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World," a tree-planting initiative was organized along the Baku-Guba road in the Sumgait area, Azernews reports.

A total of 17,000 trees were planted along the roadside during the event. The newly planted trees received watering and agrotechnical maintenance to ensure their growth.

The campaign aims to plant 300,000 trees by early November.
Additionally, tree-planting activities have commenced along highways in the Neftchala region, where more than 1,200 different types of trees were planted along the Alat-Astara highway, accompanied by necessary agrotechnical care.

This autumn season, a goal has been set to plant 10,000 trees to enhance the region's greenery.

AzerNews

