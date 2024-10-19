Massive Tree-Planting Campaign Launched In Azerbaijan
10/19/2024 8:08:56 AM
On October 19, as part of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green
World," a tree-planting initiative was organized along the
Baku-Guba road in the Sumgait area, Azernews
reports.
A total of 17,000 trees were planted along the roadside during
the event. The newly planted trees received watering and
agrotechnical maintenance to ensure their growth.
The campaign aims to plant 300,000 trees by early November.
Additionally, tree-planting activities have commenced along
highways in the Neftchala region, where more than 1,200 different
types of trees were planted along the Alat-Astara highway,
accompanied by necessary agrotechnical care.
This autumn season, a goal has been set to plant 10,000 trees to
enhance the region's greenery.
