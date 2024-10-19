Sustainial LLC Organises Event To Celebrate Moroccan Culture

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Sustainial LLC, a Doha-based social, cultural, environmental and economic sustainability consultancy dedicated to fostering sustainable practices in Qatar, recently organised a culture-filled night aimed at celebrating the wonderful and diverse culture of Morocco.

Held under the theme "Morocco: Year of Culture 2024 in Qatar," the events brought together participants from various walks of life who came together to immerse themselves in the Moroccan culture, listening to different presentations while tasting the famous Moroccan tea with mint along with famous sweets, among other side attractions of the night.

In addition, there was a presentation on the historical overview of the Moroccan Caftan. The big surprise was with the entrance of the bridal procession carried by four strong men in a ritual-like march into the ballroom.

Also in attendance were Moroccan henna experts who painted traditional designs of henna on the attendees.

"As an organization dedicated to sustainable practices across all sectors, hosting this event is our way of showcasing the diverse and rich Moroccan culture with emphasis on its sustainability heritage and its blend of modernity with the old, thereby producing an event never to be forgotten by all participants," said CEO of Sustainial Reena Naser.

The event also featured a display by a very experienced Arabic calligrapher who drew Moroccan idioms and participants' names on re-usable bags that the guests also embellished with floral natural designs, emphasizing Sustainial's campaign during Qatar Sustainability Week,“From low to no plastic bag use."

In this way, environmental sustainability was married harmoniously with social and cultural sustainability.

Sustainial LLC, as a community partner with Earthna for Qatar Sustainability Week 2024, recently launched an initiative during the week-long event named“From low to no plastic bag use,” where they partnered with local international and public schools to give a practical awareness workshop on the harms of plastic bag usage and encourage students to act against using plastic bags when shopping.

The presentation was followed by a hands-on creative artistic workshop where students created artwork on canvas tote bags of their own design. At the end, we exhibited their work, and they left home with their own designed tote bags.

Students were from elementary 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades at the International School of London, Al Manar International School, Finnish International School and Al-Daayen Elementary School for girls.

In addition, there was a workshop held at the Qatar University College of Business & Entrepreneurship for female students from different years 1-4.

The outcome was very educational, and the feedback was very positive.