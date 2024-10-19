عربي


Anavid, An AI Backed System Targeted For Retailers, Joins The Raise Capital Program

10/19/2024 7:11:44 AM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Anavid offers AI solutions applied to video surveillance cameras that allow retailers to improve the customer experience and increase in-store conversion rates based on visitor behavior analysis. Anavid helps to improve the performance of physical stores and enhance the customer experience through better management. It helps store managers organize staff rotations to ensure a good customer/salesperson ratio at all times and to have the best employees in the store during peak hours.

The startup is based in France and is founded by Ahmed Chaari and David NilssonDavid Nilsson. The startup has joined our Raise Capital program and is currently raising $1M to build the product and grow.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital comments,“We are happy to work with Anavid in their promising journey. The team is looking forward to the coming stages.”

