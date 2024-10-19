Kaia Health Appoints Adam Pellegrini As Global CEO And Launches The First Digital Pulmonary Rehab Program In Partnership With The COPD Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaia (Kaia), a leading digital health company, announces the appointment of Adam Pellegrini as its new Chief Executive Officer. Pellegrini brings a wealth of experience in digital health and a proven track record of driving innovation and growth. His appointment coincides with the highly anticipated US launch of Kaia Breathe, a digital-first pulmonary rehab program designed to support patients with COPD and other respiratory diseases.

Continue Reading

Kaia Health Appoints Adam Pellegrini as Global CEO; Launches First Digital Pulmonary Rehab Program With COPD Foundation

Introducing Kaia Breathe

Post this





Pellegrini brings more than two decades of experience in digital health to Kaia, having held executive roles at industry leaders such as Microsoft, Fitbit, Walgreens, CVS Health, and most recently, Jasper Health. His strategic vision and deep expertise in consumer behavior within the digital health landscape position him as the ideal leader to guide Kaia Health through its next phase of growth.

As part of the launch of Kaia Breathe, Kaia is proud to announce a partnership with the COPD Foundation, joining them on their mission to help millions of people live longer and healthier lives by advancing research, advocacy, and awareness to stop COPD, bronchiectasis, and NTM lung disease.

"More than 30 million people in the United States have COPD, and many struggle to manage their condition. Kaia Health's digital-first rehabilitation model is already improving the lives of thousands, and I see a similar opportunity in pulmonary rehab to ease the disease burden for COPD patients and their caregivers," said Pellegrini. "Today, in partnership with the COPD Foundation, we are launching Kaia Breathe, a digital solution that delivers consistent, clinically impactful therapy at scale coupled with engaging, habit-building technology"

"Innovative technologies like Kaia Breathe are transforming the landscape of pulmonary rehabilitation, providing individuals with greater access to personalized care that meets their unique needs," said Jean Wright, M.D., MBA, CEO of the COPD Foundation. "By combining our expertise in COPD and Kaia Health's digital solutions, this collaboration aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of millions living with chronic lung diseases."

Kaia Breathe marks a significant advancement in managing chronic respiratory conditions through pulmonary rehabilitation. The program delivers personalized exercise therapy and condition education, supported by coaches and artificial intelligence motion tracking technology, enabling patients to manage their symptoms more effectively and improve their quality of life. With the US launch of this solution, Kaia Health aims to empower millions of COPD patients to manage their health and well-being from the comfort of their homes.

Pellegrini will officially launch Kaia Breathe at the HLTH conference in Las Vegas this week.

To learn more about Kaia Health, please visit kaiahealth . For more information about the COPD Foundation, visit copdfoundation .

About Kaia Health:

Kaia Health is the world's largest digital therapeutics company on a mission to empower millions of people to live their healthiest lives. Kaia Health partners with leading health plans, employers, and providers, covering nearly 65 million lives around the world. Kaia's evidence-based treatments, covering a range of conditions, including MSK and COPD, are powered by proprietary AI, motion analysis technology, and clinical expertise. Kaia's app is designed to work on your smartphone or tablet – delivering the most accessible, effective, and equitable experience available. Across 20 clinical trials, Kaia Health has demonstrated effectiveness and safety on par with traditional care with as much as 80% reduction in cost, as recognized by the Program Validation from the independent Validation Institute.

About the COPD Foundation:

The COPD Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help millions of people live longer and healthier lives by advancing research, advocacy, and awareness to stop COPD, bronchiectasis, and NTM lung disease. The Foundation does this through scientific research, education, advocacy, and awareness to prevent disease, slow progression, and find a cure. For more information, visit copdfoundation , or follow us on Twitter

and

LinkedIn .

SOURCE Kaia Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED