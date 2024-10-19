Amman Denounces Israeli Occupation Attacks On Gaza Hospitals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Jordan on Saturday condemned by Israeli occupying forces on hospitals in the Gaza Strip in a flagrant breach of international law, international humanitarian law and the Geneva on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 1949.

In a press statement, Spokesman of the Jordanian Foreign Sufian Qudah reaffirmed his country's absolute rejection and denunciation of Israeli forces' "barbaric" attacks on the Indonesian Hospital, Al-Awda Hospital, and Al-Shifa Medical Hospital in the enclave.

He also voiced Jordan's condemnation of the Israeli occupation's attacks on civilian objects in Gaza, and the systematic destruction of civilian facilities that provide basic services to the Palestinians.

The spokesman called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council (UNSC), to take tough action to "immediately" stop the brutal Israeli occupation aggression on the territory and to provide necessary protection to the Palestinian people.

Earlier in the day, Israeli occupying forces attacked the Kamal Adwan and Indonesian hospitals in north Gaza Strip, causing major damage, cutting off power and besieging the facilities. (end)

